Super Sooryavanshi takes Rajasthan Royals closer to play-offs

The 15-year-old, who is all set to board the flight to Dublin with the Indian senior team next month, was once again unstoppable, clobbering 10 sixes in an extraordinary display of bat speed and razor-sharp hand-eye coordination.

By the time, he missed out on his third IPL century by a mere seven runs, he had ensured Royals will make a meal of what could have been a tricky 221 run chase after Mitchell Marsh's 57-ball-96 had taken LSG to 220 for 5.