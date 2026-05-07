Super Rapid and Blitz: Gukesh stays in hunt after Sindarov win, So draw

The Grand Chess Tour was conceptualised by legendary former world champion Garry Kasparov, and R Praggnanandhaa is among India's main contenders following D Gukesh's withdrawal.

Results (Round 6) Wesley So (USA, 9) drew with D Gukesh (Ind, 6); Alireza Firouzja (Fra, 4) lost to Hans Moke Niemann (USA, 9); Fabiano Caruana (USA, 6) drew with Duda Jan Krzysztof (Pol, 6); Vladimir Fedoseev (Slo, 8) beat Radoslav Wojtaszek (Pol, 3); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 6) beat Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 4).