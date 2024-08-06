Super Kings Academy’s 15th centre coming soon in Madurai

Chennai: Following 11 centres in Tamil Nadu and three overseas, the Super Kings Academy is set to launch in Madurai through a franchise-based partnership with Kalvi International Public School.

The Academy in Madurai will be a state-of-the-art centre equipped with 2 turf, 3 astro turf and 2 matting wickets apart from floodlights for evening practice, a gym and a ground.

Academy location: 1/132, Nagari - Sholavandan Road, Rayapuram, Madurai.

Coaching classes for boys and girls aged 6-23 will begin on August 19. Interested students and parents can contact 9789485611 and register at www.superkingsacademy.com

KS Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, said: “What about Madurai? This has been a question we have been receiving ever since we began Super Kings Academy in 2022. We are glad to have an answer to this question now with our latest centre in this important and historic city.

“With this, the Super Kings Academy is now in all the important cricketing cities and towns of Tamil Nadu. The talent in Madurai has been on the rise over the years and the academy will help nurture the next generation of players.”

Senthilkumar Subramanian, Chairman, Kalvi International Public School, said: “We are glad to partner with Super Kings to bring the best of cricket coaching and infrastructure to Madurai. Over the last two years, the Super Kings Academy has done a tremendous job of developing grassroot talent across the state. Madurai is an important city and we are confident we can add to the journey.”