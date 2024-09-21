Super Kings Academy to open its 13th center in Tamil Nadu in Vellore

CHENNAI: Super Kings Academy will open its 13th center in Tamil Nadu in partnership with Sunbeam CBSE School in Vellore. This will be the 17th center overall including three overseas locations (UK, USA and Australia).

Cricket coaching for boys and girls will begin in October 2024. Interested students can register at www.superkingsacademy.com. The Academy in Vellore will be a state-of-the-art facility consisting of three turf wickets, three astro-turf wickets, two matting wickets, a mini ground and floodlights.

Academy Location: Sunbeam CBSE School, Vellore (Tamil Nadu). Contact Number: 9944205240

KS Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings said: “Our main aim is to make the state-of-the-art facilities available to cricket aspirants from different parts of the country. The Super Kings Academy already has a strong presence in Tamil Nadu with centers in Chennai, Salem, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Hosur, Karaikudi, and Madurai, and Vellore will be a welcome addition to this. There is plenty of talent available in this region and Super Kings Academy will play a key role in developing that talent.”