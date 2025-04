Super Kings Academy summer camp on April 4

CHENNAI: Super Kings Academy will conduct a summer cricket coaching camp at Thoraipakkam, Velachery (Guru Nanak College), Porur (Sri Ramachandra Medical College) and Vanagaram (SV High School) from April 4 to May 31 for boys and girls aged 6 to 23.

For admissions, contact 7305322282 (Thoraipakkam), 6379389646 (Velachery), 7305612157 (Vanagaram), 9361839587 (Porur).

For further details visit www.superkingsacademy.com.