Super Kings Academy set to launch sixth centre in Tirupur

CHENNAI: The Super Kings Academy is set to launch its sixth centre in Tamil Nadu with a franchise-based facility at Yali Sports Private Limited, Tirupur.

The Super Kings Academy Tirupur will be a state-of-the-art facility with eight pitches (4 turf, 2 matting and 2 Astro Turf) and floodlights. Cricket coaching for boys and girls aged six to 23 will begin in December.

Talking about the Super Kings Academy in Tirupur, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited CEO KS Viswanathan said “We are excited to establish a centre in Tirupur, a city which is showing sharp rise in cricket talent in recent years. Super Kings Academy will help expedite that by providing expert coaching methods and state-of-the-art infrastructure which will help groom cricketers in the region.

“One of the primary aims of Super Kings Academy is to nurture talent from across Tamil Nadu. With centres in Chennai, Salem, Hosur, Trichy, Tirunelveli and now Tirupur, we are happy to develop the future cricketers across the state.”

Yali Sports Private Limited Director, Vishnu Govind said: “We are excited to team up with Super Kings Academy to bring the best of cricket coaching to Tirupur. There are plenty of kids and youngsters with deep passion for the game in the region and they will benefit from the exposure to Super Kings’ coaching methodologies and facilities. Together, we hope to unearth and groom cricketing talent from Tirupur.”