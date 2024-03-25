Super Kings Academy honours late VB Chandrasekhar and Gokulakrishnan

CHENNAI: Super Kings Academy honoured late VB Chandrasekhar and late DJ Gokulakrishnan by naming special awards after the former Tamil Nadu cricketers.

Chennai Super Kings cricketer Rachin Ravindra and CEO KS Viswanathan, along with VB Chandrasekhar and DJ Gokulakrishnan’s families, presented the awards to the winners in a special event on Saturday.

The VB Chandrasekhar Super Kings Academy Cricketer of the Year (Boys) award was won by Akshay Sarangdhar, who was part of the Tamil Nadu Under-19 and Under-23 squads.

The DJ Gokulakrishnan Super Kings Academy Cricketer of the Year (Girls) award was won by G Kamalini, who has played for Tamil Nadu senior team apart from the Under-15, 19 and 23 teams.

Ravindra also interacted with students and presented awards to the 19 state representatives from Super Kings Academy.