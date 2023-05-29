Begin typing your search...

Super Kings Academy camp from June 5

There will be two-day and five-day (per week) camps, according to a press release.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 May 2023 2:44 AM GMT
CHENNAI: The Super Kings Academy’s annual coaching camp will begin on June 5 at Thoraipakkam here. Boys and girls above the age of six are eligible to register. There will be two-day and five-day (per week) camps, according to a press release. For admissions, those interested can register at www.superkingsacademy.com or contact the following mobile numbers – 7305322282 and 9486836724. The academy’s annual camps will also be held at Hosur, Salem, Coimbatore and Tiruchy centres.

