Super Gillies to take on Kovai Kings on opening day

CHENNAI: The 2024 edition of the Shriram Capital TNPL is all set to kick off on July 5, with Chepauk Super Gillies taking on defending champion Lyca Kovai Kings in Salem.

There will be a total of 28 league matches that will take place, with four playoff games. The tournament is set to be held in Salem, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, and Dindigul. The playoff matches are scheduled to take place at the NPR College ground in Dindigul, with the final set to be contested at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The most successful franchise in the league, Super Gillies, had roped in Abhishek Tanwar and Periyasamy G to its squad earlier this year during the auction, with mainstays Aparajith and Pradosh Ranjan Paul bolstering the batting lineup.

TNPL will have the use of DRS (decision review system) like last year in aid of umpiring decisions, and furthermore, there will be reserve days for playoff matches in case the match is interrupted and goes unfinished.