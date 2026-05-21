Super Chess Classic: Praggnanandhaa held by Deac Bogdan-Daniel; Firouzja withdraws

Sindarov was at the top of his game just a little over a month back when he won the Candidates to earn the right to challenge Gukesh for the next world championship match. However, here the Uzbek is yet to win a game after six rounds as he played his fifth draw with Caruana.

It was an Italian opening in which Caruana had a semblance of an advantage but the American tried not to go far ahead and the position was almost level in the middle game when the players repeated moves.

In the other game of the day, Foreest drew with compatriot Giri.

There are three more rounds still remaining in the event that has a total prize pool of 375000 USD with a 100000 USD reserved for the winner.

Results round 6: Deac Bogdan-Daniel (Rou, 2) drew with R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 3.5); Vincent Keymer (Ger, 4.5) walk-over Alireza Firouzja (Fra, 1); Caruana Fabiano (Usa, 3.5) drew with Javokhir SIndarov (Uzb, 2.5); Jorden Van Foreest (Ned, 3.5) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 3.5).