Super Chess Classic: Praggnanandhaa faces Bogdan-Daniel after rest day

Caruana joined the shared second spot by defeating Alireza Firouzja of France in his fourth round game that was pushed back to the rest day as the latter suffered an ankle injury.Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France and Wesley share the sixth spot on 2.5 points each while World Championship challenger Javokhir SIndarov of Uzbekistan are right behind on two points. Romanian Bogdan-Daniel is in ninth spot on 1.5 points, half point ahead of Firouzja.



After a lone victory over Sindarov in the second round besides four draws, the pressure is now on Praggnanandhaa as he has a few tough matches left in the second half of the tournament. The Indian will have black in the next round against Bogdan-Daniel, but thereafter, he has to take on Caruana and Vachier-Lagrave in succession before Anish Giri in the finale.