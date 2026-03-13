Sunrisers Leeds sign Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed in Hundred auction; Phoenix rope in Mustafizur

The Sunrisers gave GBP 190000 (Rs 2.34 crore approximately) to acquire the services of Ahmed after a bidding war with Trent Rockets.

The League will run from July 21 to August 16.

His signing also put to rest the talks that Indian Hundred owners will not bid for Pakistan players, as the franchises from the IPL have not engaged them since 2009 owing to strained diplomatic relations between the two neighbouring nations.

The Sun Group, which also owns the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, completed a full takeover of erstwhile Northern Superchargers last year, buying a 49 per cent stake from the ECB and the remaining 51 per cent from county club Yorkshire for around GBP 100 million. The Sunrisers CEO Kavya Maran attended the auction and did the paddle-raising duty.

They also own Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 but don’t have a Pakistan player in their roster.