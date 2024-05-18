Sunrisers aiming for second spot with win over Punjab Kings

HYDERABAD: High on confidence after making its first playoffs in three years, Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim for a second-place finish in the IPL points table when it takes on Punjab Kings in its final league game here on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, which had finished in the bottom rung in each of the last three editions of the IPL, came out all guns blazing this year to establish itself as firm contender for the title with its ultra-aggressive batting approach and skilful bowling.

The Pat Cummins-led side made it to the final-four a few nights ago after its clash against Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here was washed out.

SRH can reach a maximum of 17 points if it gets the better of PBKS on Sunday.

However, if the struggling Rajasthan Royals manages to beat table-topper Kolkata Knight Riders in the last league match, the Sanju Samson-led side will overtake SRH to take the second spot with 18 points.

The Sunrisers has been somewhat unlucky in its last six outings, winning just two while three matches ended in defeats and one match was a washout.

However, in its last completed contest, SRH had pulverised Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets with its explosive opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma delivering the goods.

With 533 runs in 11 matches and the best strike rate of 201.89 among batters, Head is in pursuit of the Orange Cap with only Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of him.

For SRH, it is important that other batters also find form as they seem to be relying heavily on their openers.

SRH will be keen to address the batting concerns as wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen has lacked consistency in the last few games, though Nitish Kumar Reddy has picked up well in the same period.

SRH would like to continue testing its bowlers in order to keep them prepared for the knockout stage, where it could face either Chennai Super Kings or Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator, provided Cummins’ side finishes third.

For PBKS, it will be an opportunity to bow out on a high after failing to make it to the final four again.

PBKS has lost the services of its England players, including stand-in skipper Sam Curran, who had played a decisive role in its five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals.

With Curran returning home for national duty, India wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma will lead Punjab Kings in its final match of the season. It could be an opportunity for Jitesh to make an impression on the franchises, who are set for a mega auction before next year’s IPL.