Sunil Chhetri and Bhaichung Bhutia Lead Indian Super League’s Search for India’s Next Football Star in 'Agla Hero Kaun?

MUMBAI: The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-2025 season kicks off this week on Friday, September 13th and it promises to be bigger and better than ever before. With a total of 13 clubs, including all three legendary Kolkata clubs — Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC, and Mohammedan Sporting Club — this season is set to be more thrilling, competitive, and memorable, offering fans a spectacle like never before.

As excitement builds across the nation, the ISL’s season campaign, ‘Agla Hero Kaun?’, spearheaded by Indian football icons Sunil Chhetri and Bhaichung Bhutia, taps into the emotional connection fans have with the sport while searching for India’s next football star. The 360° integrated marketing campaign features a star-studded line-up, including PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, PR Sreejesh, IM Vijayan and ISL club owners John Abraham and Ranbir Kapoor, amongst others- all rooting for their Agla Hero. The campaign unites athletes across sports in search of the country's next football sensation.

Picking out his players to watch for this season, Bhutia said, “Lallianzuala Chhangte has been very promising and is still young. Sivasakthi Narayanan is also there as a young player from Bengaluru. Kiyan Nassiri is also very young. These are some of the young players who are going to do well.”

The talismanic Chhetri also had some words of advice for the next hero, saying, “If you want to be the next hero, don’t take pressure. If you are a youngster, enjoy it. Play football because you love it. Try to not listen to the noise as people will talk, play because you enjoy it.”

When asked who (NorthEast United FC owner) John Abraham’s Agla hero would be, he said, “Parthib (Gogoi) is fantastic, he is a star; he is better than some of the international strikers across the ISL teams. He is absolutely outstanding, and he is mercurial. His shot-taking ability, his decision-making ability is brilliant and I think he is the Agla Hero.”

To deepen the impact, two regional campaigns have been launched in football heartlands, Kolkata and Kerala, featuring local icons.

- In Kolkata, the campaign is led by the captains of three legendary clubs: Subhasish Bose, star defender of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Cleiton Silva, Captain of East Bengal FC, and Samad Ali Mallick, Captain of Mohammedan Sporting Club. Each of these football stalwarts embody the spirit of Kolkata football, inspiring the next generation to rise to the challenge.

- In Kerala, Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh and Football legend IM Vijayan lead the campaign, bringing the state's rich football heritage and the undying fervor for football to the forefront.

The “Agla Hero Kaun?” campaign comes at a pivotal moment in Indian football, aiming to reignite the passion of fans nationwide, especially in regions where football holds deep cultural significance. Football in India is more than a sport—it’s a reflection of pride, community, and the aspirations of millions.

Indian Super League 2024-25 season will kick off on Friday, September 13, 2024, with a marquee clash between ISL League Winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant and ISL Cup Winners Mumbai City FC at 7:30pm IST at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.