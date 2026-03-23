Sunderland stuns Newcastle with late Brobbey winner in dramatic derby

Sunderland got off to a dreadful start as defender tempt at a long ball from inside his own penalty area, and Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade snapped up the loose ball and passed it to Anthony Gordon, who tucked it into the far corner in the 10th minute.

Sunderland raised their game in the second half and they levelled through Chemsdine Talbi 12 minutes after the break, the winger blasting home from close range after Newcastle failed to clear a corner, prompting a spread of pan white ranks.