Sunderland scores late to beat Torreense 2-1 in Europa League, Milan, Leverkusen and Bournemouth win

Cisse shines

Ruben Amorim's Milan bounced back from a 2-0 defeat to Benfica at San Siro in the opening round.

The 19-year-old Cisse set the pace with an early header for a 1-0 lead and added his second from close range late in the first half.

He got his hat trick with a right-foot shot briefly after the interval and substitute Gonçalo Ramos completed the rout.

Salzburg made nothing of a one-man advantage after Milan defender Filippo Terracciano received a red card six minutes from time.

Lyon built a 2-0 first-half lead with captain Corentin Tolisso netting after 10 minutes from close range and Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah doubling the lead just before the break.

Yeremy Pino reduced the deficit early in the second half with a left-foot strike into the roof of the net. Substitute Pavel Šulc restored a two-goal advantage for the French side before Daichi Kamada scored the second for Palace.

Ismaïla Sarr started his first game of the season for the visitors.

Last season, Crystal Palace won the third-tier Conference League after its entry to the Europa League was blocked by UEFA because it shared ownership links with Lyon.