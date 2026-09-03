Summer window of broken records, shockers and surprises

Top spenders this transfer window

It was no surprise to see the Premier League dominate the spending charts, but the scale of Manchester City’s splurge certainly raised eyebrows.

City broke the Premier League record for spending in a single transfer window, shelling out an estimated €526.2 million and surpassing Liverpool’s tally from last summer. Their biggest deal was the €145m signing of Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea.

Chelsea were second on the list after spending around €406.7m, while Tottenham followed with €366.4m as they look to climb back up the Premier League table after two consecutive 17th-place finishes.

Newcastle United were fourth after spending €313m, while Aston Villa rounded off the top five with an outlay of €300.2m.