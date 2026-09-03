Summer window of broken records, shockers and surprises

CHENNAI: The 2026/27 season began with Europe’s biggest clubs spending like never before, as a summer of record fees, blockbuster moves and surprise deals finally came to an end on Wednesday.
While some clubs strengthened their squads with marquee signings, others were forced to sell key players in preparation for another long and brutal club season. From record-breaking spending to transfers that nobody saw coming, here’s a look at the biggest talking points from the summer window.
Top spenders this transfer window
It was no surprise to see the Premier League dominate the spending charts, but the scale of Manchester City’s splurge certainly raised eyebrows.
City broke the Premier League record for spending in a single transfer window, shelling out an estimated €526.2 million and surpassing Liverpool’s tally from last summer. Their biggest deal was the €145m signing of Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea.
Chelsea were second on the list after spending around €406.7m, while Tottenham followed with €366.4m as they look to climb back up the Premier League table after two consecutive 17th-place finishes.
Newcastle United were fourth after spending €313m, while Aston Villa rounded off the top five with an outlay of €300.2m.
Most expensive transfers this window
Enzo Fernandez — €145m
Manchester City’s pursuit of Enzo Fernandez stretched all the way to deadline day before they finally got their man. City agreed a British-record £125m deal with Chelsea for the Argentine midfielder, with the move adding another major piece to their squad as they look to reclaim the Premier League crown.
Morgan Rogers — €138m
Chelsea broke the previous transfer record to land English attacker Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa. Rogers was reportedly on the radar of several clubs, but his eventual move to the Blues came as one of the window’s biggest surprises.
Elliot Anderson — €135m
Another major addition for Manchester City, Elliot Anderson arrived as the club looked to reinforce its midfield following the departure of Rodri. The sizable fee underlined just how highly City rate the midfielder.
Yan Diomande — €125m
One of the most exciting young talents in Europe, Yan Diomande attracted plenty of attention during the window. His move was another indication of clubs’ willingness to spend huge sums on promising young players.
Sandro Tonali — €108m
Tottenham made another statement signing by bringing Sandro Tonali in from Newcastle for €108m. Spurs have spent heavily to overhaul their squad and the Italian midfielder is expected to bring experience and quality to the middle of the park.
Deals that sent shockwaves
At €125m, Liverpool’s decision to sign French winger Bradley Barcola raised plenty of eyebrows. Quick, direct and highly talented, Barcola is hardly a bad signing — but with Liverpool already stacked with attacking options, the obvious question is whether this was really the position that needed strengthening most.
Marc Cucurella’s move to Real Madrid was another surprise. The €60m deal saw the former La Masia graduate return to Spain, but this time to join Barcelona’s biggest rivals. It was particularly unexpected given that Real Madrid had signed Alvaro Carreras as recently as 2025.
Then came Tottenham’s late-window move for Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk on loan. A player still trying to rediscover his best form joining a Tottenham side undergoing a huge overhaul makes for an intriguing combination. Whether it works remains to be seen, but football has produced stranger moves.
Barcelona were linked with an English forward after the end of last season, but few expected that player to be Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon. The €80m move came seemingly out of nowhere, but Gordon has wasted little time justifying the faith placed in him, registering four assists in his first three games.
It wasn’t Barcelona’s only surprise move. The Spanish champions also moved swiftly to sign former Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, beating rivals Real Madrid to his signature. The midfielder appears to fit Barcelona’s system perfectly, but few expected him to turn down the opportunity to join their fiercest rivals.
And then there was Emiliano Martinez. The Argentine goalkeeper’s move to Chelsea came out of nowhere. He had been linked with a departure from his previous club, but few predicted Stamford Bridge would be his destination.
At just €8.8m, Chelsea may have pulled off one of the bargains of the window. A former World Cup Golden Glove winner arriving for such a modest fee certainly gives the Blues plenty to be excited about.