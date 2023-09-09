Sumit’s century steers MPCA

CHENNAI: The finals of the Buchi Babu tournament got underway at the CDCA Sri Ramakrishna Institutions ground in Coimbatore.

The toss was won by Madhya Pradesh who decided to bat first against Delhi. MPCA posed a total of 271 runs on the board at Stumps, day one. Opener Sumit Kushwah scored a brilliant century and remained unbeaten at the end of the day. Both Sumit and Arham Aqueel put up a first wicket partnership of 110 runs in 44 overs.

BRIEF SCORES: Madhya Pradesh 271/3 in 89 overs (Arham Aqueel 65, Sumit Kushwah 100 batting, Aniket Verma 68) vs Delhi.