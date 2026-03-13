Sumit Antil lives up to top billing, wins World Para Athletics GP gold in javelin

The main event of the day was undoubtedly the men's javelin throw (F43/F44/F64), and Antil -- winner of back-to-back gold medals at the Tokyo and Paris Paralympics -- spearheaded the Indian charge by clinching the top spot with a power-packed throw of 69.25 metres.

Pushpendra Singh secured the silver medal with a throw of 56.91m, while Poonam Ram took bronze with an effort of 49.48m.

India are leading the tally with 167 medals, including 54 gold, while Russia are second with 23 medals, including 11 gold.

Antil said his winning throw exceeded his own expectations by a couple of metres.

"This time we have multiple tournaments lined up. I will try to perform well in the upcoming competitions. It is an off-season loading phase for me. I was not expecting such a throw; I expected around 67-68m, but the throw was good today at 69.25m. So I am happy, and my team is happy as well," said Antil, the 27-year-old three-time World Championship gold medallist from Sonipat in Haryana.

"I am not changing my technique because we know we are moving in the right direction in our training. Right now, we just need the right conditions where the throw falls perfectly in place. That is why I am participating in tournaments so I can find those conditions somewhere."