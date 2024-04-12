Sukant Kadam ‘leaving no stone unturned’ for strong show at Spanish Para Badminton 2024

NEW DELHI: As the countdown to the 2024 Paralympics ticks away, ace shuttler Sukant Kadam is fully prepared to showcase his skills at the upcoming Spanish Para Badminton event, a tournament that influence the seedings for the Paris Paralympics.

The shuttler has a busy April with another level 1 Spanish International following Level 2 tournament.

The Spanish Level 2 tournament is all set to kick off from April 15 in Vitoria, followed by level 1 tournament from April 23 in Toledo.

Sukant will be competing in the SL4 category.

“I have been training hard and working on my shortfalls, the idea is to not make the mistakes that I did in the earlier tournaments. I worked with my coach and I hope I am able to implement them,” said Sukant.

“These will be important tournaments towards Paris Paralympics seedings and I don’t want to leave any stone unturned and give my best in every tournament leading up to Paris,” he added.