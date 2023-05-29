Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 May 2023 2:40 AM GMT
Sujith nets winning goal for Customs
CHENNAI: Chennai Customs recorded a 1-0 win over Swaraj FC in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division match at the ICF Stadium here on Sunday. Sujith scored what proved to be the match-winning goal in the eighth minute, after which the Customs defence preserved its slender advantage to clinch full points. On Saturday, Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and AG’s Office played out a 1-1 stalemate. ICF’s Vineeth opened the scoring in the 37th minute while Rakshith equalised for AG’s Office in the 51st. Income Tax will square off against Nethaji FC in the next match on Monday.

