Suji bowls Chengalpattu to big win

CHENNAI: Chengalpattu earned a dominant 94-run victory against Salem to become the winner of the Women’s Inter District tournament at Neelambal Subramaniam Hr Sec.School Ground, Salem, on Saturday.

Batting first, Chengalpattu managed to score 208 thanks to the knocks of Kosuri Yogyasri and S Meenakshi. In return, Salem was bowled out for 114, as P Suji managed to exhibit a fantastic spell of four for 20, and Gordon Sharon Godwin took three wickets to help Chengalpattu emerge victorious in the final.

BRIEF SCORES: Chengalpattu 208/4 in 40 overs (Kosuri Yogyasri 74, S Meenakshi 45) bt Salem 114 in 39.3 overs (P Suji 4/20, Gordon Sharon Godwin 3/20)