Sujal’s ton bails Odisha out

CHENNAI: Riding on a century from Sujal Kumar Singh, Odisha reached 264 for eight against Tamil Nadu on the first day of sixth round of Elite A men’s U-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy match at NPR College Ground, Dindigul on Saturday.

Sujal Kumar struck 109 (172b, 13x4, 2x6) and, along with Sambit Baral who made 36, added 101 runs in 165 balls for seventh wicket. TN offspinner S Lakshay Jain took three wickets for 77.

Brief scores: Odisha 264/8 in 90 overs (Saideep Mohapatra 31, Sujal Kumar Singh 109, Sambit Baral 36, S Lakshay Jain 3/77, G Govinth 2/27, Sachin Rathi 2/71) vs Tamil Nadu