Sudheesh, Kubendran star with the ball

CHENNAI: Medium pacer MS Sudheesh (6/31) bagged six wickets as Ordnance Clothing Factory defeated Michelin Tyres by five wickets in the 18th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy 2022-23 Group A match that was hosted recently. In another Group A contest, fast bowler C Kubendran (5/23) secured a five-wicket haul to help Apollo Tyres get the better of Lucas TVS by three wickets. Medium pacer M Ramesh (6/23) scalped six wickets for Lucas TVS, but his performance eventually went in vain.



BRIEF SCORES: Group A: Michelin Tyres 113 in 21.5 overs (E Manikandan 28, K Dilli Babu 36*, N Saravanan 3/33, MS Sudheesh 6/31) lost to Ordnance Clothing Factory 116/5 in 20.5 overs (DN Karthick 47, K Parthasarathy 27); Lucas TVS 91 in 23.2 overs (TSR Venkateswara 49, C Kubendran 5/23, N Vidul 3/28) lost to Apollo Tyres 92/7 in 25.3 overs (N Vidul 27, M Ramesh 6/23)

