Sudharsan misses out on ton, but gritty Rahul takes India to 209 for 2 at tea

Sudharsan, who enjoys the vote of confidence of head coach Gautam Gambhir, got two reprieves -- but missed out on what would have been his maiden Test hundred.

Veteran Rahul, who also led a charmed life, blended caution with aggression to inch towards his 12th Test hundred in his 68th appearance in whites.

At the break, skipper Shubman Gill (20 batting) looked in great touch with four boundaries to his credit.

The Rahul-Sudharsan duo added 139 runs in 185 balls but credit should go to the Tamil Nadu southpaw for showing a lot of intent during his knock.