Sudharsan, Hangargekar help India A thrash Pakistan

COLOMBO: Rising batting sensation Sai Sudharsan’s eminently graceful hundred beautifully complemented pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar’s five-wicket haul as India A crushed Pakistan A by eight wickets to end league stage with all-win record in the Emerging Asia Cup, here on Wednesday.

Batting first, Pakistan was all out for 205 in 48 overs with Hangargekar taking 5 for 42 in eight overs and then Sudharsan’s unbeaten 104 off 110 balls ensured that the meagre target was surpassed in 36.4 overs.

In fact, Sudharsan pulled and then lofted senior Pakistan team pacer Shahnawaz Dahani for back-to-back sixes to complete his fourth List A hundred. His 99-run second wicket partnership with Kerala man Nikin Jose (53 off 64 balls) ended Pakistan’s hopes of a comeback.

Sudharsan, who was equally good against Nepal on the other evening, hit 10 boundaries apart from three sixes. His driving on both sides of the wicket was regal once he was set. The most impressive part of his batting was nearly 40 singles that he took to keep the strike rotating.

