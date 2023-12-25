Sub-junior women's hockey: Odisha Academy, Khelo India centre Chhattisgarh win matches

NEW DELHI: Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre, Khelo India Sports Excellence Centre, Chhattisgarh and Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy won their respective matches on Day 5 of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League - Phase 1 here on Monday.

In another match on the day, Jai Bharat Academy and Salute Hockey Academy played out a draw.

In the first match of the day, Pragya Patel scored a hat-trick as Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre defeated Khalsa Hockey Academy Amritsar 9-0. Pragya Patel scored in the 17th, 25th and 39th minutes. Anjana Barla (10', 47') scored a brace while Sanadam Babyrani Devi (7'), Payal Sonkar (15'), Srutika Kullu (52') and Sweety Kujur (58') scored a goal each for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre.

In the second match of the day, Khelo India Sports Excellence Centre, Chhattisgarh defeated Anantpur Sports Academy 8-1. Madhu Sidar (26', 40', 50') scored a hat-trick of goals for Khelo India Sports Excellence Centre, Chhattisgarh while Damini Khusro (4', 51') scored a brace and Yashoda Meravi (17'), Captain Rukhman Khusro (35’) and Akshita (53') scored a goal each. The lone goal for Anantapur Sports Academy came from the stick of M. Shalini (37').

EASY FOR PRITAM SIWACH ACADEMY

In the third match of the day, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta 7-0. Ritika (12', 30') and Jyoti (13', 32') scored braces while Vanshika (8'), Diksha (14') and Priya Chauhan (29’) scored a goal each for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy.

Later, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy drew with Salute Hockey Academy 1-1. Loveleen (20’) scored the first goal of the match by converting a penalty corner for Salute Hockey Academy. Later in the second quarter, Nisha (25’) equalized for Jai Bharat Hockey Academy with a field goal. The match went on to end as a draw with both teams unable to find the back of the net in the second half.