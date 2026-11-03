Stunning comeback earns Vaishnavi her maiden WTA Tour-level win

“After the year I have been having, this win is the biggest so far, like tournament level-wise. So, I'm really happy about it. I was doubting myself and a lot of other things were going on. But as the match progressed, I hung in there,” she added.

Towards the end of the match, there was an extended break when Brit Burrage took a medical timeout, which stretched the game. While it potentially could have made Vaishnavi more anxious, the 21-year-old insisted that the break actually helped her recover.

“I think it was a good break for me as well because the match was going pretty close and it was the third set, so I think both of us were kind of tired. Her taking that medical timeout also gave me some time to recover. That extra time worked well for me.”

In other matches of the day, Indonesian top seed Janice Tjen made a strong start, beating American Katherine Hui 6-1 6-2 in less than an hour but fourth seed Hungarian Panna Udvardy was knocked out by American Robin Montgomery, who was a US Open doubles finalist this year, 6-4 1-6 6-1.

Taipei's Joanna Garland defeated Switzerland's Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-4, while Poland's Weronika Falkowska overcame Czech Republic's Linda Fruhvirtova 7-6(3), 6-4. Russia's Oksana Selekhmeteva also advanced to the second round with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Serbia's Teodora Kostovic.