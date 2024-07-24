Strikers bandwagon heads towards Max 60 post-strong finish in Lanka Premier League

COLOMBO: Following a successful season in the recent Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024, the Strikers family is expected to return in another exciting show at the Max 60 Caribbean League. The Strikers family is determined to provide unrivalled cricket excitement and promises to deliver another thrilling display of cricketing prowess in the international cricket season.

Muhammad Waseem's incredible batting prowess for the Colombo Strikers and Isuru Udana's dynamic all-around ability for the New York Strikers are expected to make it memorable in their match against the Caribbean Giants. Udana and Waseem were also the two unmatched talents that made the Strikers' moments unforgettable on the field.

Talking about their participation in the upcoming Max 60 Caribbean League, Waseem said, “The team is hoping for a successful opening game against the Caribbean squad. The fact that we are flexible is to our advantage. Preserving our edge and strengthening it is our objective.”

Former Sri Lanka cricketer said, "I am confident that our team is well-prepared to compete for top honours in the upcoming Max 60 Caribbean League."

Udana also discussed his team's intention to work harder this season by sharing, "We want to win right away so were excited for our first game. I promise to make a major contribution both on and off the field. I am truly honoured to have been chosen for the New York Strikers roster."

A long-lasting legacy in the cricket world has been established by the Strikers' team due to their dominance in major competitions like the Abu Dhabi T10 the Legends Cricket Trophy and the Lanka Premier League.

Being the owner of a successful international franchise, Sagar Khanna shares, “The Strikers mission always has been to participate in more competitive international formats. Participation at the upcoming Max 60 Carribean League adds great anticipation even for fans who have been constantly supporting our game.”

The Strikers Squad owner Sagar Khanna elaborates on the winning roster by saying, “As always our priority is to support our squad members for peak performance. Our team this season is full of veterans ready to add some excitement and thrills to our campaign on the Caribbean stage."