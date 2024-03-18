Streich to leave Freiburg at the end of the season

GERMANY: Freiburg manager Christian Streich will leave the club at the end of the season after twelve years in charge, the Bundesliga side said on Monday. The 58-year-old first joined the club as a player before becoming their youth coach.

He took over as manager of the first team in January 2012. Streich helped Freiburg get promoted again after their relegation in 2015, guiding them to seventh-place finish in 2017. Under him, Freiburg played in European competition four times and featured in their first German Cup final in 2021-22.

"Christian Streich is leaving SCF at the end of the season after 29 years of coaching," the club said on Instagram. "This club is my life... It is with a very heavy heart that I can announce that I won't continue my job as Freiburg coach," Streich said in a video posted, opens new tab on the club's social media accounts. "After twelve years, it's the right time to bring in new energy, new people, new opportunities. I believe the players need this new energy."

Freiburg were beaten 3-2 by visitors Bayer Leverkusen in the league on Sunday and were knocked out of the Europa League last week after a 5-1 aggregate loss to West Ham in the last 16. Freiburg are ninth in the Bundesliga and visit Borussia Monchengladbach on March 30.