Still hasn’t sunk in’: Prachi Choudhary reflects on 400m Asian Games bronze

Prachi previously won silver as part of India’s 4x400m relay team at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou and had earlier claimed relay silver at the 2019 Asian Championships as well. She has now delivered it on an individual level, finishing on the podium in one of the grandest stages.

“I still can't believe it. This is a moment I have worked towards for a long time. I gave everything I had in that race, and to see it turn into an individual medal for the country means so much to me. It hasn't fully sunk in yet,” said Prachi.

The bronze comes on the back of strong individual form this season, with Prachi clocking a personal best of 52.57 seconds in the 400m earlier this year. The mark reflected the progress she had been making heading into the Games.



Reflecting on the journey that led to the medal, Prachi credited the consistent support system that has backed her through her training.

“This medal is the result of a lot of hard work, not just from me, but from everyone who has stood by me through this journey. Inspire Institute of Sport has supported me throughout my training and preparation, and I want to thank them for standing by me through every step of it. Whatever I have needed, they have always made sure I had it,” she said.