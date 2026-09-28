Still hasn’t sunk in’: Prachi Choudhary reflects on 400m Asian Games bronze

NAGOYA: India added another medal, bronze, to its Asian Games tally on Sunday (September 27), after Saharanpur-born Prachi Choudhary delivered a bronze in the final of the women’s 400m. For the 29-year-old, the medal caps a career that has been steadily built over the years.
Prachi previously won silver as part of India’s 4x400m relay team at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou and had earlier claimed relay silver at the 2019 Asian Championships as well. She has now delivered it on an individual level, finishing on the podium in one of the grandest stages.
“I still can't believe it. This is a moment I have worked towards for a long time. I gave everything I had in that race, and to see it turn into an individual medal for the country means so much to me. It hasn't fully sunk in yet,” said Prachi.
The bronze comes on the back of strong individual form this season, with Prachi clocking a personal best of 52.57 seconds in the 400m earlier this year. The mark reflected the progress she had been making heading into the Games.
Reflecting on the journey that led to the medal, Prachi credited the consistent support system that has backed her through her training.
“This medal is the result of a lot of hard work, not just from me, but from everyone who has stood by me through this journey. Inspire Institute of Sport has supported me throughout my training and preparation, and I want to thank them for standing by me through every step of it. Whatever I have needed, they have always made sure I had it,” she said.
The medal also marked a significant step in Prachi’s individual career after years of success in relay events. She represented India in the 4x400m relay at the Paris 2024 Olympics and has continued to build her experience on the international stage. With the bronze secured, Prachi’s focus has already turned towards what comes next. “This medal means a lot to me, but I don't want to stop here. I want to keep working hard and keep improving, so that I can achieve even bigger results for the country in the future,” she said.
Prachi’s bronze in the 400m adds another name to India’s list of medallists at these Asian Games and marks an important individual milestone in a career that has so far been built largely on relay success.