Still got it? Mohamed Salah sets up Liverpool against PSG showdown in the Champions League

But the Egyptian icon fired Liverpool into the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Wednesday, scoring his 50th Champions League goal.

But this is still far from vintage Salah. He got a first-half penalty so wrong that it was hard to tell if he was trying an audacious Panenka' chip or if it was simply a horrible mis-kick. Either way, it was an embarrassing moment just before halftime and all too typical of a campaign in which Salah's powers appear to have diminished.

That all changed after the break when he was at the heart of a Liverpool goal spree that sealed a 4-1 aggregate win over Galatasaray and set up a showdown with defending champion Paris Saint-Germain.