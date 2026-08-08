Still an elite playmaker, but one who won’t have to do it all

How good is James in 2026?



The all-encompassing question comes first. To gauge his talent level, you have to look at where he left off with the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 20.9 points per game. He was seventh in the league in assists at 7.2 per game. He averaged 6.1 rebounds per game and shot 51.5% from the field, while playing 60 games.



Last season was a complicated one for James. It was the first time he willingly took a step back in usage and offensive responsibility, with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves emerging as the Lakers’ top two options. Yet when those two players went down with injuries late in the regular season, James was asked to again be the first option.



For the most part, he delivered. He had 30 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds in an April 5 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, followed by 26 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in an April 9 win over the Golden State Warriors four days later, then 28 points, 12 assists and six rebounds the next day against the Phoenix Suns.



James’ scoring is still volatile and increasingly tied to the success of his jumper. He led the NBA in transition points last season and remains one of the best on the fast break. But scoring against a good defense in half-court actions is more difficult than ever for him. Even with his 51.5% shooting, he is missing shots at the rim that once felt automatic now that he is encountering a relative lack of lift at the rim. He also struggled last season with turnovers.



James was still comfortably a top-20 player last season. More important, he led the Lakers to a playoff series win over the Houston Rockets and was the best player in the series. His playmaking and basketball IQ remain elite. He affects games in ways that only a few players can. He remains one of the best game manipulators in the NBA and one of the few people in the league who can dominate a game without scoring.



One of the reasons Philadelphia is a good fit for James is the personnel around him. Surrounded by Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, James can focus on being more of a play finisher than having to create the play. More important, he can continue creating plays for others, something he still does as well as almost anyone in basketball.