Steve Smith's Test career at glance

Early career (2010-11)



Smith started out as a leg-spinning all-rounder, hailed as a future 'Shane Warne'. In this period, he played five Tests, scoring 259 runs at an average of above 28, with two half-centuries in 10 innings. He also took three wickets, with the best figures of 3/51.

Emergence as a batter (2013-15)

On his comeback to the Test side, Smith played purely as a batter. In 31 Tests between 2013-15, he scored 3,117 runs at an average of almost 60 with 12 centuries and 11 fifities in 59 innings. His best score was 215. He won the 'ICC Test Player of the Year' and 'ICC Cricketer of the Year' awards in 2015.

Test Captaincy (2015-2018)

As a captain, he hit yet another peak. In 31 Tests, he scored 3,104 runs at an average of over 67, with 12 centuries and fifties each in 54 innings. He has led Aussies in 38 Tests, winning 21, losing 10 and drawing seven. He has a win percentage of over 55 per cent. He won the 'ICC Test Player of the Year' award in 2017.

Return to competitive cricket (2019)

After serving a year-long ban for the 2018 Ball-Tampering Scandal, he made a banging return in the 2019 Ashes, scoring successive centuries in two innings at Edgbaston. He scored 774 runs in the series in four matches at an average of 110.57, with three centuries and fifties each.

ICC Player of the Decade in Tests

Smith won the 'ICC Test Player of the Decade' award for his performances from 2011-20.

Form Slump (2019-21)

From October 2019, Smith experienced a form slump. Till the end of 2021, he played nine Tests, scoring 567 runs at an average of around 40, with only one century and four fifties. Keeping his mighty standards in mind, it was a small slump

Dominant Smith back at it! (2022-23)

Smith regained his touch in 2022, scoring his first Test century since January 2021 in July 2022. He also won Australia its maiden ICC World Test Championship title. In 2022-23 so far, he has scored 1,446 runs at an average of 53.55 with five centuries and five fifties in 32 innings.

Smith's overall statistics

From being hailed as 'Next Shane Warne' to being hailed as 'Best since Bradman, Smith has come a long way. In 99 Tests, he has scored 9,113 runs at an average of 59.56. He has scored 32 centuries and 37 fifties in Tests, with best score of 239.