Steve Harmison believes ENG should protect Stokes for Tests against IND

UNITED KINGDOM: Former England fast bowler Steve Harmison believes that star all-rounder Ben Stokes should return home from the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 to prepare for the Test series against India, beginning in late January 2024.

England's title defence ended on a bitter note after Australia bowled them out short of the target of 287 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

The star all-rounder earlier revealed that he will undergo knee surgery to cure a problem that has regularly hindered his performance on the field of cricket and hopes to return for their tour of India at the beginning of the next year.

"I will hopefully be fine for the Test series [against India]. I am having surgery after the World Cup. There was a lot of time put into deciding when to get it done. The India Test series, which we start at the end of January, I should be fine to go by then," Stokes said ahead of the Australia clash as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

The 2019 champions have two games left in their campaign, and their qualifying for the next ICC Champions Trophy is in jeopardy. Harmison wants England to exhibit "strong leadership" and end Stokes' tournament early, with only the Netherlands and Pakistan remaining.

"I am amazed Ben is still in the country, I don't see any point in him being there. I'm sure that conversation has been had but it needs strong leadership. It needs someone to say, 'Ben, you're going home. Here's a ticket, there's the plane, get on it,'" Harmison was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

The Three Lions will face the Netherlands on Wednesday in Pune then the squad will take on Pakistan in their last match of the league stage at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

"I think Rob Key, as director of cricket, should probably take that decision, and if I was (Test coach) Brendon McCullum I'd be doing everything I could to encourage him. I've got a good relationship with Ben and I know for a fact he won't thank me for saying this, but I'm saying it because it's what is best for the England cricket team. It's common sense," he added.

England will face hosts India in the five-match Test series from January 2024. The five-match series will be played at venues --Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala.

"You never know what they are going to find with a big op, or what the rehab looks like. So give yourself the extra time because it could be the difference between being fully fit for the first Test or the third. The single most important person in that Test set-up is Ben Stokes. They need their leader and that's why he has to go home. This tour is going to be twice as hard as the Ashes given the conditions, so he's going to be more important than ever," Harmison added.