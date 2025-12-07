Stay in your domain’: Gambhir slams ‘IPL team owner’ after ODI series win

VISAKHAPATNAM: Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, under scrutiny following the recent Test series defeat to South Africa, delivered a fiery rebuttal to critics after India clinched the ODI series 2–1 with a dominant nine-wicket victory over the Proteas in the third and final match of the series in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

His strongest remarks were seemingly directed at Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal, who had publicly advocated for a split-coaching structure in Indian cricket.

Addressing the media after the series win, Gambhir, who highlighted the absence of skipper Shubman Gill, sidelined with a neck injury, as a key factor in India’s Test series loss, asserted that individuals outside the cricketing ecosystem should refrain from commenting on matters beyond their expertise.

He said: “I am surprised that no one was talking about this (Gill's unavailability to bat) and all the discussions were around the pitch and many other things. There were people who had nothing to do with cricket also giving their opinions. An IPL team owner also wrote about a split coaching staff who had nothing to do with the game. People should stay in their domain. If I do not enter anybody’s domain, they also have no right to enter my domain.”

Confirming Gill’s availability for the upcoming T20Is, Gambhir added: “Shubman is ready to go—that’s why he’s been selected. He’s fit, hungry to work, and improve. And look, there are quality players on this side. As I’ve said many times, they are world-class players.”

The controversy was sparked by Jindal’s social media criticism of India’s Test performances. He had written: “Not even close, what a complete thrashing at home! Don’t remember seeing our Test side being so weak at home! This is what happens when red-ball specialists are not picked… Time for India to move to a specialist red-ball coach for Test cricket @BCCI.”

India now turns their attention to the five-match T20I series against South Africa, beginning December 9 in Cuttack, followed by games on December 11 (New Chandigarh), December 14 (Dharamsala), December 17 (Lucknow), and December 19 (Ahmedabad).