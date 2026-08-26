Starc replaces Bumrah as top-ranked Test bowler

The 36-year-old left-armer grabbed six for 12 and four for 39 to star in the innings and 51 runs victory, overtaking Matt Henry and Jasprit Bumrah, whom he leads by 10 rating points.

Starc, whose previous best position was second that he first achieved after the Boxing Day Test last year, was named the Player of the Match and the Player of the Series.

Bumrah's latest reign at the top lasted just two months but he has a combined 697 days as number one, which is the most by an India bowler and the 14th-most ever. He was ruled out of the ongoing series against Sri Lanka due to an injury.