Starc a role model, says Badani as DC keep IPL play-off hopes alive

The five-wicket victory took Delhi Capitals to 12 points and seventh place in the standings, with the side now needing to win its final league match against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 24 to stay in contention for a play-off berth.

Badani said Starc's professionalism and preparation made him one of the finest role models in the game.

Starc took four wickets and it was his three-wicket over that tilted the game in Capitals' favour after Royals had a flying start.

"He's possibly one of the best role models anyone can have in sport. His work ethic, his preparation before the game, with his own plans and his training, is above par," Badani said at the post-match press conference.

"I don't even see that with a lot of the younger boys. That's the reason why he's sustained for so long.”

The DC coach also highlighted Starc’s role in mentoring younger bowlers in the squad.

"He's always talking to them, trying to pass on knowledge, how can you do reverse swing, how do I hold lengths, what do I do when a batter is going hard. There's immense conversation that Starcy brings to the table," he said.