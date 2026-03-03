Star-studded field to feature in Sunil Gavaskar''s DP World Celebrity Golf Event

The event, which is scheduled to take place at the iconic Bombay Presidency Golf Club on Friday, aims to create awareness for the CHAMPS Foundation, founded by Gavaskar to support former Indian international athletes facing financial hardship and medical challenges.

Since its inception, the CHAMPS Foundation has played a vital role in providing dignity, care, and assistance to sporting heroes who have represented India.

The event will feature an elite list of over 100 participants competing across an 18-hole course.