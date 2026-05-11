Star Aussie bowling trio to sit out of Pakistan and Bangladesh tour post IPL

The decision opens the door for fresh talent even as Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood use the break to prepare for Australia's World Test Championship campaign, which resumes in August with a two-match home Test series against Bangladesh.

The trio will miss the three-match series against Pakistan starting May 30, with uncapped all-rounder Liam Scott and Australia Under-19 World Cup captain Ollie Peake earning their first senior international call-ups in a new-look Australian squad.

The IPL concludes on May 31.