Standard Ambattur CC enters semifinals

After bundling out CPCL RC for 38 with N Karmegam (4/15) and M Mathivanan (3/10) sharing seven wickets between them, Standard Ambattur scored 40 for four in 5.1 overs.

Elsewhere, Aththis CC earned a 17-run win over Thiruthani CC to advance to the semifinals. K Nirmal Kumar topscored with 59 to help Aththis post 129 for seven. In reply, Thiruthani CC was restricted to 112 for nine. L Anantha Roopan took four for 26.