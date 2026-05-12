Standard Ambattur CC enters semifinals

CHENNAI: Standard Ambattur CC recorded a six-wicket win over CPCL RC in the first quarterfinal of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA-Gopu memorial T-20 Champion of Champions tournament.
After bundling out CPCL RC for 38 with N Karmegam (4/15) and M Mathivanan (3/10) sharing seven wickets between them, Standard Ambattur scored 40 for four in 5.1 overs.
Elsewhere, Aththis CC earned a 17-run win over Thiruthani CC to advance to the semifinals. K Nirmal Kumar topscored with 59 to help Aththis post 129 for seven. In reply, Thiruthani CC was restricted to 112 for nine. L Anantha Roopan took four for 26.
QUARTERFINAL 1: CPCL RC 38 in 13 overs (N Karmegam 4/15, M Mathivanan 3/10) lost to Standard Ambattur CC 40/4 in 5.1 overs (V Thendral 3/16)
QUARTERFINAL 2: Aththis CC 129/7 in 20 overs (K Nirmal Kumar 59) bt Thiruthani CC 112/9 in 20 overs (T Kapil 38, L Anantha Roopan 4/26)
QUARTERFINAL 3: Jaya Education Group RC 100/7 in 20 overs (V Dinesh Kumar 44) lost to Mogappair CC 104/4 in 10 overs (M Vishal 53*, R Rajaguru 25)
QUARTERFINAL 4: Pattabiram CA 108 in 20 overs (K Raja Prathap 30, A Parinay Jain 3/17) lost to Seshadhri MCC 111/3 in 11.2 overs (M Arvindh 45*)