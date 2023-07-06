Stalin, Udhayanidhi congratulate Selva

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday congratulated Tamil Nadu triple jumper Selva Prabhu Thirumaran, who was recently named the ‘Best Asian Under-20 Male Athlete of the Year’ by the Asian Athletics Association (AAA). “Hope you break more athletic records in the future and become one of Tamil Nadu’s brightest prospects. My best wishes to you,” Stalin wrote on social media. On his part, Udhayanidhi said: “I am happy to know that Selva Prabhu has been selected as the Best Junior (Under-20) Athlete of Asia. Congratulations to Selva Prabhu, who has brought pride to Tamil Nadu by winning this prestigious award from the Asian Athletics Association. The government will continue to support him so that he gets more recognition on the world stage.”