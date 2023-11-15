Stage set for India-New Zealand showdown

CHENNAI: The Cricket World Cup semi-final is here, and the stage is set for a mouth-watering clash between India and New Zealand.

India has triumphed in all nine of its group stage matches, while New Zealand had a more varied performance, securing victory in its first four matches and facing defeat in its next four on the trot. However, the Black Caps rebounded from their setbacks, defeating Sri Lanka and eventually securing a spot in the semis.

As the host nation, India aims to capitalize on home advantage. Cricket pundits from New Zealand reflect on the rain-marred 2019 semi-final, where, after two days of play, India succumbed to New Zealand by a margin of 18 runs. Seeking redemption this time, India possesses the strength across all departments to exploit their chances.





For both teams, it’s not a case of a blind squirrel finding a nut occasionally; they have undergone a long journey to reach this point. Players like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Bumrah battled injuries, and credit is due to the doctors and physios of the Indian team who scripted success even before the World Cup started. Despite Lockie Ferguson’s Achilles injury, Captain Williamson assures that all players are fit and available for selection on the eve of the match.









