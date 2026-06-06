Stadium workers near Los Angeles vote to authorize a strike days before the World Cup begins

It doesn't guarantee that the 2,000 bartenders, servers, cooks and dishwashers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will walk off the job. But it gives them the option to do so after contract talks have stalled with the stadium's food service provider.

The vote comes days before the stadium near Los Angeles will host the U.S. team's opening World Cup match against Paraguay. Union member Yolanda Fierro said that unless a deal is reached workers could go on strike for the June 12 match.

Fierro said workers are concerned about pay and security on the job amid ramped-up immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump's administration.