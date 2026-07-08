St Bedes’s Prajan delivers killer six-fer

BRIEF SCORES:

At Union: Chettinad Vidyashram Ramapuram 57 in 23.3 overs lost to St. Bedes AIHSS ‘A’ 59 for no loss in 7 overs (Tanish 33 no);

At MIT: APL Global School 221/2 in 30 overs (Srijan Reddy 115 no) bt Maharishi Vidya Mandir SSS, Choolai 90 in 19.5 overs;

At SMK Fomra B: St. Patrick’s AIHSS 41 in 19.3 overs (MP Abhiman Sundar 5/2) lost to Heartfullness International School NIOS ‘A’ 43 for no loss in 5.4 overs;

At GE T & D ‘A’ (Alstom A): St. Bedes AIHSS ‘B’ 271/4 in 30 overs (Seshank Kumar 83 no) bt CSI Ewart MHSS 52 in 16.1 overs (S Prajan 6/0);

At Gandhi Nagar: Santhome HSS ‘A’ 292/3 in 30 overs (M Shyam 116 , Yashwanth 114) bt Jai Gopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya MHSS 41 in 17.1 overs; PSBB SSS ‘B’ 173/9 in 30 overs bt Everwin Vidhyashram SSS ‘A’ 143 in 25.1 overs (Sashaanth 115, Vyshnav 4/21)