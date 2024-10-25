St. Bede’s storms into final

CHENNAI: St. Bede’s recorded a thumping seven-wicket win over Sri Jayendra GJS to advance to the final of the Jeppiaar Trophy u-19 inter-school tournament here on Friday.

St. Bede’s will take on Jeppiaar Matric in the final on Monday at Wahe Guru ‘A’ ground. Choosing to bowl first, St. Bede’s restricted Sri Jayendra GJS to 201 with the in-form Benny Hinn once again excelling, finishing with impressive figures of three for 33. Skipper GV Goslic Vijay top-scored with 63 (88b, 6x4, 2x6). In reply, St. Bede’s chased the target down in 35 overs with opener D Shailesh Dev emerging as the highest scorer with 67 (68b, 10x4, 1x6). He received good support from captain V Shavin who remained not out on 66 (84b, 4x4, 1x6). Wicket-keeper S Srivatsan 59 too chipped in with an unbeaten 59 (48b, 4x4, 3x6).

Brief scores: Sri Jayendra GJS 201 in 49.4 overs (GV Goslic Vijay 63, S Sakthivel 49, DM Mithun 44*, Benny Hinn 3/33) lost to St. Bede’s 204/3 in 35 overs (D Shailesh Dev 67, V Shavin 66*, S Srivatsan 59*, DM Mithun 3/53)