Begin typing your search...

    St Bede’s emerge victorious

    St Bede’s scored 102. In reply, Don Bosco Egmore was bowled out for 98 with S Sharanjeet picking up three for 12, while Naga Yasaswi took three for 16.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Jan 2025 11:00 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-01-09 17:31:06  )
    St Bede’s emerge victorious
    X

    Winners - St. Bedes AIHSS

    CHENNAI: St Bede’s AI Hr Sec School defeated Don Bosco Egmore by four runs to win the DB Arun Memorial Cricket Tournament (Don Bosco u-14 Invitation tournament).

    Batting first, St Bede’s scored 102. In reply, Don Bosco Egmore was bowled out for 98 with S Sharanjeet picking up three for 12, while Naga Yasaswi took three for 16.

    Brief scores: Final: St Bede’s AI Hr Sec School 102 in overs 30 (Naren 5/14) bt Don Bosco Egmore 98 in 29 overs (V Gautam 27, S Sharanjeet 3/12, Naga Yasaswi 3/16). Man Of the Match: S Sharanjeet (St Bede’s AIHSS)

    cricket matchUnder 19Don Bosco School
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick