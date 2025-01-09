St Bede’s emerge victorious

CHENNAI: St Bede’s AI Hr Sec School defeated Don Bosco Egmore by four runs to win the DB Arun Memorial Cricket Tournament (Don Bosco u-14 Invitation tournament).

Batting first, St Bede’s scored 102. In reply, Don Bosco Egmore was bowled out for 98 with S Sharanjeet picking up three for 12, while Naga Yasaswi took three for 16.

Brief scores: Final: St Bede’s AI Hr Sec School 102 in overs 30 (Naren 5/14) bt Don Bosco Egmore 98 in 29 overs (V Gautam 27, S Sharanjeet 3/12, Naga Yasaswi 3/16). Man Of the Match: S Sharanjeet (St Bede’s AIHSS)