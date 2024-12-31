St. Bede’s crowned champion of Chennai phase

CHENNAI: St. Bede’s earned a 37-run win over Nellai Nadar in the final of the ninth edition of the Chennai-leg of Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship Phase-1 on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, St. Bede’s scored 183 for six with opener V Benny Hinn contributing 73 (47b, 9x4, 3x6). The next highest scorer was V Shavin who made a valuable 58 (38b, 5x4, 2x6). In reply, Nellai Nadar could only manage 146 for seven as St. Bede’s S Prabanjan took three for 19.

Brief scores: Final: St. Bede’s 183/6 in 20 overs (V Benny Hinn 73, V Shavin 58) bt Nellai Nadar 146/7 in 20 overs (J Tamilselvan 43, S Prabanjan 3/19)

Player of the Final: V Benny Hinn (St. Bede’s)

Tournament Awards: Chennai-leg

Player of the Tournament: V Shavin (St. Bede’s); Best batter: D Shailesh Dev (St. Bede’s); Best bowler: S Kirthikanth Aswin (Nellai Nadar)