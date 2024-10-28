CHENNAI: The Villupuram DCA will conduct selection for seniors to select a district team for the forthcoming SS Rajan T20 inter-district tournament conducted by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

The trials will be held on November 3 (Sunday) at 9 am at Suriya G.O.I. Vikravandi. The players born on or after 1.9.1984 are eligible to attend the selection.

The participating players must submit their Xerox copy of the birth certificate and Aadhar at the time of trials. For further details contact: SB Ramanan 9555030006, S Ravi Kumar 8095899665