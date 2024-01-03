SS CA beats Frankworrell CC

CHENNAI: SS CA defeated Frankworrell in a TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship match. Adhithya’s unbeaten 45 helped SS CA to a decent score of 138 in 30 overs, in reply Frankworrell could only manage 103 on the board in 30 overs, thus settling for a defeat.

BRIEF SCORES: SS CA 138/6 in 30 overs (L Manoj 48, R Adhithya 45*, S Sivakumar 4/46) Bt. Frankworrell CC 103/7 in 30 overs







